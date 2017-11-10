HPD Officer Arrested For Tampering With Evidence

“We look forward to working with the Harris County District Attorney’s office to ensure she is held to the highest level of accountability under the law.” – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo

A Houston Police officer has been charged with tampering and fabricating evidence. HPD officer Julissa Diaz, a 37 year old that joined the force in 2006, allegedly tampered with narcotics related evidence.

Diaz appeared in court this morning with the Harris County Judge setting bail at $100,000. Terms of her bond also include surrendering her passport, remaining in Harris County, no use of drugs or alcohol, random urinalysis, no contact with three male individuals, and wear a GPS tracking device.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo issued the following statement Thursday evening.

“Ms. Diaz’s betrayal of the public trust and oath of office is inconsistent with the dedication of the men and women of the Houston Police Department (HPD) and their tireless, honorable service. While we cannot overstate our depth of disappointment, we take solace in the fact the investigation that led to Ms. Diaz’s arrest was conducted by men and women of the HPD, the same organization and co-workers she betrayed. We look forward to working with the Harris County District Attorney’s office to ensure she is held to the highest level of accountability under the law. Ms. Diaz’s peace officer powers have been suspended and she has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of an internal affairs investigation. I urge anyone with information regarding her criminal misconduct or misconduct by any member of the Houston Police Department to contact us.”

Diaz had been assigned to the Clear Lake division, and was honored by her police union as the “Officer of the Month” in November of 2015.