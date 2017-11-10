Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 32: A Shooting, A Death Penalty Case And The 2018 Elections

On this weeks’ episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

What happened with all of those amendments we talked about last week?

Then, the guys get into how the 2018 election cycle is starting to shape up now that U.S. Rep. Ted Poe (R-Humble) has decided not to run again and Lupe Valdez, Dallas County Sheriff, is considering running for governor of Texas. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

