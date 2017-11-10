Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 32: The 2017 Elections Have Happened, Now What?

“The swing of partisan politics served up piping hot” – Brandon Rottinghaus, co-host of Party Politics, on how politics can often change from one election cycle to another.

/

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus deconstruct what this week’s political news means for you, starting with:

A new Federal Reserve chair being nominated by President Trump. His name is Jerome H. Powell and Jay and Brandon get into who he is and whether he’s up to the task.

Both Bush Presidents spoke out against President Trump

Former Democratic National Committee vice-chair Donna Brazil releases a book where she dishes the dirt in the DNC last year when Hillary Clinton was running for President.

And finally, Brandon and Jay walk us through what happened with the elections across the country this week. Remember we’ve also got a weekly Texas-centered episode, too that you can find on Apple Podcasts too!

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.