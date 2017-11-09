Job Fair Aims To Help Houston Veterans

“This is an opportunity to make those connections between employers and veterans and give back to those who have served our country,” TWC Commissioner Ruth Hughs says

Like most of the nation, Greater Houston will honor those who served in the military on Veterans Day on Saturday. To show its support, the Texas Workforce Commission hosted its annual “Red, White and You” job fair at Minute Maid Park.

The fair is for veterans and their families to connect with local businesses. Thursday’s fair marked the TWC’s sixth statewide fair. What happened at the home of the World Champion Astros was duplicated at 29 locations throughout the state. Commissioner Ruth R. Hughs said the event is very important to state leaders.

“This is an opportunity to make those connections between employers and veterans and give back to those who have served our country,” she said.

Hughs said 150 employers showed up offering jobs, and she expects more than 4,000 veterans to attend.

Statistics show that in Houston Veterans tend to have higher earnings and lower unemployment rates than the general population. That’s not the case nationwide. Michelle Ramirez from Workforce Solutions said the city’s strong economy and a good match between the skills that veterans offer, and the “living wage” jobs available here, is the reason.

But David Britton, is like many of the more than 260,000 vets in Greater Houston. He finds it hard to transition from the structured environment of the military.

“If I could go back I would definitely go back and redo it. Cause the civilian world is pretty difficult,” said Britton, who has been looking for work for six months.

Regardless of which side of the table they were on, the goal for those at the fair seems the same, job placement.

Brandi Lee is the wife of a veteran. Neither she or her husband couldn’t find work in California. She left Southern California for Houston three weeks ago and is hopeful a job awaits.

“At this point I’ll take whatever allows me to support our family,” she said.

And for Amanda Shirey from the city of Galveston who has more than 20 jobs to fill, her goal is simple…

“To make any many hires as we can,” Amanda said.

Since the program started the Texas Workforce Commission reports that the “Red, White and You” job fair has connected more than 84,000 veterans with over 5,800 employers.