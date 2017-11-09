Houston Sees First Gas Price Spike, Since Prices Fell After Harvey

“This is the strongest demand we’ve seen since October of 2006,” said AAA Texas’ Daniel Armbruster. “So as consumers fill up their tanks more frequently, supply levels tighten, and that means gas prices tend to increase.”

The cost for a gallon of gas has increased in Houston, according to AAA Texas. It’s the first time gas prices have increased for the city, since prices began falling after the spike from Hurricane Harvey.

Gas prices in Houston rose 4 cents this week; that’s 26 cents more per gallon, compared to the same day last year. The average price jumped 5 cents in the state of Texas, at $2.30 for a gallon.

“This is the strongest demand we’ve seen since October of 2006,” said AAA Texas’ Daniel Armbruster. “So as consumers fill up their tanks more frequently, supply levels tighten, and that means gas prices tend to increase.”

Armbruster also told News 88.7 that prices may continue to inch upward, as thanksgiving approaches.

AAA Texas said in a press release:

While prices are increasing, Texas motorists are still paying some of the cheapest prices in the country for gasoline. Texas ranks 4th in the nation among states with the lowest gas prices. Meanwhile, drivers in Alabama ($2.21) are paying the least for a gallon of regular unleaded. Drivers on the West Coast are paying the most for gasoline in the United States.