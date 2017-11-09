Full Show: Houston’s Inferiority Complex, And Combating Bullying (Nov. 9, 2017)

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: We talk about Houston’s perceived — or real — inferiority complex and discuss whether it’s changing. We learn about the latest efforts in schools to combat bullying. And we learn about the artwork of Wayne Gilbert, who uses cremated ashes of real people to create paintings.

On Thursday’s Houston Matters: Houston – and Houstonians – are used to getting overlooked, or least feeling that way in our heads. You could say Houston has an inferiority complex, but is it real — or just imagined? And, if it is real, is it changing for the better with our recent growth in population, our oft-praised diversity, and now our exhilarating World Series Championship? We talk it over with three long-time Houstonians and you.

Also this hour: We learn about the latest efforts in schools to combat bullying. And we learn about the artwork of Wayne Gilbert, who uses cremated ashes of real people to create paintings.

