Harris County Judge Ed Emmett Talks About His Health Scare Just Before Harvey Hit

Ed Emmett is now revealing he had a minor stroke just a couple of weeks before the county suffered massive flooding. Emmett then led recovery efforts while also recovering himself

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said he knew something was wrong when he started seeing double while driving to Victoria for a meeting. He thought it might be heat stroke, and he said he even pulled off the road for a quick Google search of his symptoms. But he wound up in a Victoria hospital and was later airlifted back to Houston. And what Emmett had was a small stroke, known as a microvascular ischemia.

“And it was such a small little clot,” said Emmett. “Because all it has to do is block the blood supply to that nerve. And that’s what was happening.”

But just two weeks after that diagnosis, Hurricane Harvey hit.

“Well they told me to take it easy for three or four weeks,” Emmett quipped. “Well that didn’t work out so well.”

Emmett then spent days camping out at the Emergency Operations Center. But he said they had a doctor on hand who could keep an eye on him. Now Emmett has advice for others.

“If you’re having a symptom like this that is so unusual, that’s when you really need to go in and get it checked,” adds Emmett.

The 68-year-old Emmett said he’s always been in good health and doctors really don’t know why he suffered that stroke.

