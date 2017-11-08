Bars And Restaurants In The Heights Can Sell Alcohol More Easily

Morgan Weber owns several bars and restaurants within the Heights. Weber, along with others, have been rallying support for the proposition to pass, and he said it was a nail biter until the very end.

“Honestly, I felt like it was game seven of the world series, bottom of the ninth and we still had the chance to blow it,” he said.

Previously, bars and restaurants in the Heights could sell drinks only to customers who became members of the bars’ ‘private club’.

Weber said that meant spending money on managing the paperwork and doing tedious audits for those club memberships.

“I can’t even begin to explain how running a restaurant in a private club scenario, how cumbersome that whole thing is,” Weber said.

He said it will take some time for the law to go into effect. “We can’t just automatically let the private club go and just walk into a new license,” he said. “We all have to go through the licensing again.”

Weber said by early next summer, bars in the Heights should be able to sell alcohol like bars in any other part of the city.

/