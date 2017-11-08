Results Of The 2017 Houston Election

The 2017 elections are over resulting in a sweeping approval for Mayor Turner’s propositions

With no major government positions on this years ballot, voter turnout was low, however there were major victories for both City of Houston bonds and school district bonds.

Below are the results of the Houston 2017 election.

CITY OF HOUSTON BONDS Proposition A: passed The issuance of $1,010,000,000 pension obligation bonds for the purpose of funding a portion of the unfunded liability of the City with respect to the Houston Police Officers’ Pension System and the Houston Municipal Employees Pension System as contemplated by the pension reform plan contained in Senate Bill 2190 (adopted in the 85th (2017) Texas Legislature, Regular Session), and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon. Proposition B: passed The proposition was to raise $159,000,000 Public Safety Improvement bonds for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and equipment of public safety permanent improvements for the police and fire departments and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon. Proposition C: passed The issuance of $104,000,000 park improvement bonds for the conservation, improvement, acquisition, construction and equipment of neighborhood parks, recreational facilities and bayous, including such green spaces along all bayous to create an integrated system of bayou walking, running and bicycle trails to enhance, preserve and protect the health of citizens, water quality, natural habitat and native wildlife and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon. Proposition D: passed The issuance of $109,000,000 public facility improvement bonds for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, remediation and equipment of permanent improvements that support public health and wellness, sanitation and other essential governmental and general services of the City and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon. Proposition E: passed The issuance of $123,000,000 library improvement bonds for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and equipment of the public library system and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon. Proposition F: passed (Relating to the area formerly known as the City of Houston Heights as it existed on February 19, 1918.) The legal sale of mixed beverages.

SCHOOL BONDS Crosby ISD Proposition A: passed The issuance of $109,500,000 of bonds by Crosby Independent School District for school facilities, land, and buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. Deer Park ISD Proposition A: passed The issuance of $156,000,000 bonds for school buildings, including a new carpenter elementary school, renovations to existing campuses, technology, school sites, school buses and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. Katy ISD Proposition A: passed The issuance of $609,200,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof), the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses and levying of the tax in payment thereof. Pasadena ISD Proposition A: passed The issuance of $135,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof), the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses and levying of the tax in payment thereof. Spring Branch ISD Proposition A: passed The issuance of $898,400,000 bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings, including rebuilding nine elementary schools and one middle school, the purchase of school sites and new school buses, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. Stafford MSD Proposition A: passed The issuance of $62,000,000 bonds by the city of Stafford, Texas, for and on behalf of the Stafford municipal school district for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the district, including the repair, renovation and expansion of school buildings in the district and the purchase of technology, the purchase of necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses and the levying of an ad valorem tax in payment thereof. Tomball ISD Proposition A: passed The issuance of $275,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district (including the rehabilitation, renovation, and improvement thereof), the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings and the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof.

TEXAS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS Voters added seven amendments to the Texas Constitution on Tuesday. The mostly noncontroversial propositions won by wide margins of up to 70 points. For more details on the amendments click here.

