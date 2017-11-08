WATCH: The Tape Art Crew Rolls Through Houston

A group of artists is helping communities get through hardship, one roll of tape at a time.

For 27 years, Michael Townsend and the Rhode Island-based Tape Art Crew has traveled the world, using blue and green painter’s tape to create large public murals. They also teach tape-art workshops, helping communities overcome adversity through collaboration. In Houston, the group created three public murals with a Harvey-recovery theme, and they taught a workshop at the Chinese Community Center.