Houston Voters Approve Funds For Police and Fire

Much of the money raised will be used to update and replace vehicles needed and buildings damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Harvey

Voters in Houston overwhelmingly approved a Proposition B. 75 percent of the voters who cast their ballot on Tuesday voted in favor of Proposition B.

The proposition was to raise $159,000,000 Public Safety Improvement bonds for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation and equipment of public safety permanent improvements for the police and fire departments and the levying of taxes sufficient for the payment thereof and interest thereon.

Much of the money raised will be used to update and replace vehicles needed and buildings damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.