Political Roundup: Election Results, And Politicizing The Texas Church Shooting

This week, we discuss the results of Election Day in Harris County and statewide, the politicization of the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Pres. Trump’s visit to Asia, and much more.

Our panel of experts this week includes: Brandon Rottinghaus from the University of Houston and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Craig Goodman, assistant professor at the University of Houston-Victoria; and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.