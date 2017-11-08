Full Show: Election Results, And Political Roundup (Nov. 8, 2017)

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: We bring you results from Election Day 2017 along with analysis of the latest political stories. Then, we hear a story about a veteran’s encounter with a D-Day survivor. And we learn about a free service that restores family photos damaged by Harvey.

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: We bring you the results of Election Day 2017 along with our weekly roundup and analysis of the week’s political stories — with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

Also this hour: As Veterans Day approaches, we revisit a story from local comedian and veteran Ty Mahany, who tells of how an encounter with a D-Day survivor changed some of his views on the practice of thanking veterans for their service. Plus, we learn about a free service to restore people’s prized family photos that were damaged by flooding from Harvey.

