Full Show: Election Results, And Political Roundup (Nov. 8, 2017)

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: We bring you the results of Election Day 2017 along with our weekly roundup and analysis of the week’s political stories — with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.
Also this hour: As Veterans Day approaches, we revisit a story from local comedian and veteran Ty Mahany, who tells of how an encounter with a D-Day survivor changed some of his views on the practice of thanking veterans for their service. Plus, we learn about a free service to restore people’s prized family photos that were damaged by flooding from Harvey.
