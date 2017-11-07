UPDATE: Houstonians Approve $1 Billion In Pension Obligation Bonds, At Least 2 Of 6 HISD’s Races Heading To A Runoff

The mayor said at his watch party that police officers and municipal workers have “sacrificed” by willing to support his pension reform

Even before final results were in, Mayor Sylvester Turner was already celebrating Tuesday night that early votes were supporting the approval of the City of Houston’s Proposition A, which presented voters with a choice to approve the issuance of $1 billion in pension obligation bonds.

The approval of the proposition was crucial for the success of Turner’s plan to reform the pension system.

Absentee and early votes showed 31,003 voters were supporting Proposition A, while 8,926 people voted against it, which represented a support of 77 percent of the early votes, according to the office of Harris County Clerk Stan Stanart.

Around 8:45 p.m., Turner said at his watch party that police officers and municipal workers had “sacrificed” by willing to support his pension reform.

“Tonight is a victory for the City of Houston,” the mayor noted.

Turner said passing the bond means the city will be able to start addressing a debt burden of more than $8 billion dollars.

“It doesn’t mean that all of our financial problems are solved. It doesn’t mean that. But it does mean that our outlook is much better,” the mayor said.

The election results website managed by Stanart’s office showed just before 10:00 p.m. that, with almost 80 percent of the precincts having reported its results, 77 percent votes were in favor of Proposition A, while 22 percent of the voters were against the measure.

Houston voters also approved four general obligation bonds.

The measures let the City borrow close to half a billion dollars to pay for emergency equipment, as well as to improve city parks, public health services, and the city’s library system.

Houston Independent School District’s races

In the slate of races for the HISD Board, at least two of the six races will head to a runoff.

In District I, teacher Elizabeth Santos and policy analyst Gretchen Himsl were less than 1,000 votes apart and in the special election for District III, Jesse Rodriguez and Sergio Lira are poised for a second round in the four-way race.

In the open race for District V, newcomer Sue Deigaard made a strong showing — with just over 50 percent of the vote with 80 percent of precincts reporting — and could be able to avoid a run-off.

The race was still tight for Trustee Holly Flynn Vilaseca, who was appointed in January to District VI.

She was running for the first time outright against two challengers, including business-backed candidate Robert Lundin.

Two incumbents — Anne Sung in District VII and Wanda Adams in District IX — both trounced challengers by double-digit margins.

Regarding the Katy Independent School District, 61 percent of Harris County voters supported a $609 million bond to build a new high school, renovate others and upgrade technology. Fort Bend voted about 70 percent in favor, 30 percent against.

“Katy ISD is the second fastest growing school district in the state of Texas,” said Superintendent Lance Hindt in a statement. “Families continue to move to Katy because of the quality learning opportunities our teachers and staff provide to each and every student. This bond will help to ensure that our community’s expectations for high educational standards and schools are maintained now, and well into the future.”

As for a ballot item in which the Spring Branch Independent School District was proposing to issue bonds worth close to $900 million to pay for the construction of several facilities, including the rebuilding of nine elementary schools and one middle schools, 79 percent of the votes supported it.

In regards to a proposition by the Pasadena Independent School District that proposed issuing bonds worth $135 million, 77 percent of the votes supported the measure.

Galveston votes for flood control projects

Outside of greater Houston and after hurricane Harvey devastated a significant portion of southeast Texas, voters in Galveston County supported a proposition to spend $6 million in flood control projects.

According to the elections result website managed by the office of Galveston County Clerk Dwight Sullivan, almost 70 percent of the voters who participated in Tuesday’s election were in favor of the measure.