Harris County Judge Ed Emmett Had A Stroke 10 Days Before Harvey

On Aug. 15, during a work trip to Victoria, the longtime judge suffered a stroke

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett had a stroke a few days before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, according to KHOU 11 News.

On Aug. 15, during a work trip to Victoria, the longtime judge suffered a minor microvascular ischemia, a clot in a blood vessel in his brain. It blew out his fourth cranial nerve, causing a stroke.

“I felt fine. I just couldn’t see. I was seeing double images at all kind of angles,” Emmett describes. “I was helicoptered back to Memorial Hermann and I was in their stroke unit all day. Of course, I was told to take it easy for a while.”