Last-Minute Voters Are Having Their Say On Bond Proposals And School Board Members

Turnout is expected to be low but one precinct says it’s seeing a lot of interest.

Campaign signs outside the polling location at the West Gray Multi-Service Center.

Jessie Goins has seen a lot of elections here in Houston, and today she’s working at the West Gray Multi-Service Center. She’s been a poll worker for 15 years and she says this election is generating a lot of interest, especially since it’s happening in an off year when there aren’t any big races.

“We’re surprised that we’ve already made 150 people,” says Goins. “We’re going to see over 200 people before 7:00 o’clock.”

While Goins is watching the polls inside, campaign worker Nancy Higgs is out in the parking lot. She’s working to get some last minute support for her candidate for school board.

“I think even though my kids are grown and gone that it’s very important how we educate our kids and how we manage our schools,” says Higgs. “Whether you have a child that age or not, it’s critically important to your whole community. You’re raising your next citizens for the community.”

And there’s one big difference this year at the West Gray polling location. Voters are signing in on an iPad instead of signing a book.

Along with school board elections, Houston voters are deciding on several bond issues along with statewide constitutional amendments.

