Dentist That Drove Over Husband Granted Parole

Clara Harris drove over her husband three times with her Mercedes, while David’s teenage daughter from a previous marriage was in the car

Clara Harris, the Friendswood dentist convicted of killing her cheating husband in 2002, is being granted parole. Harris was sentenced to twenty years in prison in 2003 after driving over her husband multiple times in July of the previous year.

She hired a private investigator to follow her husband, whom she believed was having an affair with his assistant Gale Bridges. When the investigator alerted her that her husband David Lynn Harris, a 44 year old orthodontist, and his assistant were at the Hilton-NASA Clear Lake hotel, she drove to the hotel to confront them.

Clara Harris drove over her husband three times with her Mercedes, while David’s teenage daughter from a previous marriage was in the car. David Harris died in the Hilton parking lot. The crime was filmed by the investigator she had hired to follow her husband.

In addition to the step-daughter, Clara and David were raising their twin sons, born in 1998, at the time of the murder.

Harris was denied parole in 2013 and 2016. She is still in custody according to state records but is scheduled to be released after approval on Friday, November 10, following the completion of a program to prepare her for life after prison.