WATCH: 40 Years Later: Photographer Helps Commemorate The National Women’s Conference

The National Women’s Conference was held November 6 and 7 on the University of Houston campus. This year marked the 40th anniversary of the event.

Four decades after the first event, some of the original activists returned to Texas to join a series of panel discussions about gender, politics, activism and more.

Watch the video above. Diana Mara Henry, a photographer from the 1977 conference, reminisces about the event and capturing the feminist movement. All still images are courtesy of Dana Mara Henry.