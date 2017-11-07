News

WATCH: 40 Years Later: Photographer Helps Commemorate The National Women’s Conference

Diana Mara Henry, a photographer from the 1977 conference, reminisces about the event and capturing the feminist movement

| Posted on

 

The National Women’s Conference was held November 6 and 7 on the University of Houston campus. This year marked the 40th anniversary of the event.

Four decades after the first event, some of the original activists returned to Texas to join a series of panel discussions about gender, politics, activism and more.

Watch the video above. Diana Mara Henry, a photographer from the 1977 conference, reminisces about the event and capturing the feminist movement. All still images are courtesy of Dana Mara Henry.

 

Houston Public Media

Share

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Producer

Tomeka Weatherspoon is an Emmy-award winning producer. She produces segments, the weekly television program Arts InSight, the short film showcase The Territory and a forthcoming digital series on innovation. Originally from the Midwest, Tomeka studied convergence journalism from the world’s first journalism school at the University of Missouri. She has...

More Information

Recent Stories