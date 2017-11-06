Heightened Security In Place At Houston Churches After South Texas Shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said church shootings may be inevitable and faith leaders need to prepare

Laura Mayo is the Reverend at Covenant Church in Houston. She said she doesn’t believe people should have to worry about shootings in sanctuaries. Mayo said more security won’t solve the problem.

“One security guard is not going to stop an assault rifle,” said Mayo. “We’ve got to do something about the core problem of this epidemic of gun violence.”

While one security guard may not be enough, Reverend Greg Han with the Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston said, having a disaster plan in place is important.

“Emergency response protocol and decisions, those are choices every faith community need to make and there are resources out there to help faith communities develop plans and procedures,” said Han.

Government Agencies like FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security provide programs for churches in case of mass shootings.

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen will host a meeting downtown for local clergy on November 8th about safety during active shooter scenarios.

/