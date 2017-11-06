Majority Of Houston ISD Trustee Positions On Ballot

Half of those races feature incumbents trying to keep their seat

With six of the nine-member board positions up for election, Tuesday’s voting results could reshape the direction of the Houston Independent School District.

Half of those races feature incumbents trying to keep their seat: Anne Sung in District VII; Wanda Adams in District IX and Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca, who was appointed to District VI earlier in 2017.

The other half of the races are wide open and will bring new faces to the board of trustees, which sets the tax rate and policy for the state’s largest school district.

The races come at a difficult time for HISD. The district is grappling with a $100 million-plus budget shortfall, a potential state takeover because of failing schools and ongoing recovery efforts due to Hurricane Harvey.

