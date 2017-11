Jeff Balke joins Houston Matters to discuss the latest developments in Houston sports.

The Texans lost their first game without quarterback Deshaun Watson 20-14 to the Indianapolis Colts. The Dynamo advanced to the conference finals with a big road playoff win over the Portland Timbers. James Harden scored 56 points for the Rockets Sunday in a victory over the Jazz. And several Astros took a championship victory lap on SNL.

We discuss those and other developments in Houston sports with Jeff Balke, who writes for Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine.