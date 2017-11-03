News

Houston Press Abruptly Ends Print Publication

The longtime alternative weekly paper will only be available in digital formats.

The Houston Press newspaper has shuttered its print version. The longtime alternative weekly publication will become an online-only paper. 

The Press is owned by Denver-based Voice Media Group. VMG said the revenue losses the paper suffered after Harvey led to the decision. The company didn’t specify how many jobs would be affected. But an editorial posted on the Houston Press website says the paper will now be run by a sole editor and freelancers. All reporters and editorial staff were laid off.

The Houston Press has been in circulation for 28 years. Its last print edition was issued November 2.

