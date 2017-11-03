Full Show: Astros Championship Parade, And National Women’s Conference (Nov. 3, 2017)

On Friday’s Houston Matters, we report live from the Astros’ championship parade. We preview the National Women’s Conference. Our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad And The Ugly of this week’s news. And we meet the longtime public address announcer for the Astros, Bob Ford.

Houston’s in celebration mode as Astros fans welcome back their championship team! On Friday’s edition of Houston Matters, thousands are expected to turn out for today’s festivities in downtown Houston. We bring you live updates leading up to the parade.

News 88.7’s Brien Straw joins us live from downtown Houston to describe the atmosphere, and News 88.7’s Florian Martin will check in with us from the parade route downtown. Then, Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse joins us in the studio along with Jeff Balke, our regular weekly sports commentator who writes for the Houston Press and Houstonia Magazine. They discuss the last time Houston held a celebration of this magnitude around a huge sports win, the decision by HISD to cancel classes, how a championship impacts the attitudes of Houston sports fans and its players, and much more.

Also this hour: We preview the National Women’s Conference. Our panel of non-experts discusses The Good, The Bad And The Ugly of this week’s news. And we meet the longtime public address announcer for the Astros, Bob Ford.

