Houston Astros Reflect On World Series Win, Their Spirit as a Team

The Houston Astros are basking in their World Series win, including a parade that was important enough to cancel school for a day.

The team has been reflecting on their season, and met with reporters Friday afternoon at Minute Maid park, moments before taking part in the downtown parade in their honor. Outfielder George Springer says first baseman Yuli Gurriel has had a tough time making amends for a gesture perceived as racist earlier in the series.

Gurriel took off his batting helmet and nodded his head when he faced Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yu Garvish in game seven of the series, in an apparent effort to make further amends. Members of the Astros have been reflecting on their win. Third baseman Alex Bregman is ready for more.

Several athletes have turned down invitations to the White House in the past. What if the Astros are invited? Pitcher Lance McCullers has been thinking about that.

Third baseman Alex Bregman figures he’s in, if the team is asked to Washington.

The Houston School District cancelled Friday classes so that students, staff and their families could attend the parade. Houston officials had to extend the parade route honoring the World Series champions after more fans than expected showed up.