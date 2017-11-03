Recitals Honor Late Violinist Fredell Lack

A former student tell us about a recital honoring late violinist and University of Houston instructor Fredell Lack.

For about half a century, Fredell Lack taught music students at the University of Houston how to master her instrument — the violin. Many of them went on to become world-renowned musicians.

Lack passed away on Aug. 20, 2017. To honor her memory, the university is holding an ongoing recital series called the Fredell Lack Violin Series, where many of her former students will perform at the Moores School of Music throughout the year.

Sharman Plesner is one of those students. She now lives in France but will be performing at a recital on Nov. 5. She tells us about the concert and her mentor.