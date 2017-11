Don’t miss special live coverage of the Astros celebratory parade with hosts Craig Cohen and Ernie Manouse and special commentators Jeff Balke and Mary Flood

The World Champion Houston Astros greeted their fans on Friday with a parade through downtown Houston. Houston Matters previewed the festivities and discussed what the title means for the city. Beginning at 2 p.m. we started bringing you special live coverage of the parade itself and speeches from players, coaches, and staff.

