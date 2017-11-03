National Women’s Conference Returns To Houston To Celebrate 40 Years

In 1977, the first-ever National Women’s Conference took place in Houston. Now, 40 years later, the conference is back where it all began.

In 1977, the first-ever National Women’s Conference took place in Houston.

This came after the United Nations proclaimed 1975 as the International Women’s Year, which spurred then-President Gerald Ford to create a commission promoting equality between genders. President Jimmy Carter continued that initiative, which eventually lead to the first conference.

Now, 40 years later, the conference is returning to Houston for a two-day conference Nov. 6-7 featuring presentations on a variety of topics related to women’s rights and the politics of the past 40 years.

Houston Matters previews the conference with Leandra Zarnow, assistant professor of history at the University of Houston, Robin Paoli, the leader of Houston Women March, and Marjorie Spruill, one of the conference’s keynote speakers.