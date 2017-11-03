All That Sand Harvey Left Behind Could Cause Some Major Problems

Along with posing a health risk, officials say there are also economic issues for clearing the sediment and debris along local bayous.

Buffalo Bayou Park is a place where the stressed-out urbanite can find a little peace. Joggers and cyclists zip along the trail that runs along the bayou. Visitors can also enjoy quiet patches of woodlands with benches and artwork.

But that solitude has been invaded by some big pieces of heavy equipment that’s piling up what Harvey left behind. After the floodwaters went down, the park was covered with sediment that had washed down from upstream.

We talked to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership and the Harris County Flood Control District about why that sediment has to be removed — and what hazards it could pose if it isn’t.

