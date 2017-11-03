News

All That Sand Harvey Left Behind Could Cause Some Major Problems

Along with posing a health risk, officials say there are also economic issues for clearing the sediment and debris along local bayous.

| Posted on (Last Updated: )

Buffalo Bayou Park is a place where the stressed-out urbanite can find a little peace. Joggers and cyclists zip along the trail that runs along the bayou. Visitors can also enjoy quiet patches of woodlands with benches and artwork.

But that solitude has been invaded by some big pieces of heavy equipment that’s piling up what Harvey left behind. After the floodwaters went down, the park was covered with sediment that had washed down from upstream.

We  talked to the Buffalo Bayou Partnership and the Harris County Flood Control District about why that sediment has to be removed — and what hazards it could pose if it isn’t. 

Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter
Gail Delaughter

Share

Gail Delaughter

Gail Delaughter

Transportation Reporter

From early-morning interviews with commuters to walks through muddy construction sites, Gail covers all aspects of getting around Houston. That includes walking, driving, cycling, taking the bus, and occasionally flying. Before she became transportation reporter in 2011, Gail hosted weekend programs for Houston Public Media. She's also covered courts in...

More Information

Recent Stories