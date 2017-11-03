Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 31: November Elections And Houston Astros Fever

“At least there’s no lines to slow you down…unlike waiting in line to go purchase Astros’ merchandise now” – Jay Aiyer, co-host of Party Politics, on Texas’ historically low voter turnout for elections and the Houston Astros winning the World Series. Election day is November 7th.

Credit: Edel Howlin, Houston Public Media
Jay Aiyer, political science professor at Texas Southern University and Brandon Rottinghaus, professor of political science at the University of Houston sport their Houston Astros gear after the team wins the World Series.

On this weeks’ episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:

  • Houston Astros win, need we say anymore? Okay it’s not really politics, but this doesn’t happen every day you know! 

  • U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is nuts… for pecans

  • Abbott on Confederate plaque at Texas Capitol 

  • $61 billion dollar Harvey aid package looked for from Washington 

  • Bribery investigation on Texas A.G. Ken Paxton closed
Then, the guys get you up-to-date on what you’ll be voting on this November when it comes to constitutional amendments, sexy right? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.

