Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 31: November Elections And Houston Astros Fever

/
On this weeks’ episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus get into the politics of:
- Houston Astros win, need we say anymore? Okay it’s not really politics, but this doesn’t happen every day you know!
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is nuts… for pecans
Abbott on Confederate plaque at Texas Capitol
$61 billion dollar Harvey aid package looked for from Washington
- Bribery investigation on Texas A.G. Ken Paxton closed
Then, the guys get you up-to-date on what you’ll be voting on this November when it comes to constitutional amendments, sexy right? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.
Party Politics is produced by Edel Howlin and our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.