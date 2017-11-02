HPD Sends 25 Officers To Puerto Rico To Assist With Recovery Efforts After Hurricane Maria

A group of 25 officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) traveled Thursday to Puerto Rico to assist the population of the island in the recovery process after it was battered by Hurricane Maria.

HPD Assistant Chief Pete Lopez explained some of the assignments the officers will perform will include directing traffic and helping with the distribution of food and supplies.

The officers have volunteered to respond to a request for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will be in Puerto Rico until November 24th.

Lopez detailed that, after the first group returns to Houston, two additional groups of 25 officers will also go to the island in the coming weeks.

The AP reports that the majority of the island still has no electricity supply and tens of thousands have lost their jobs because of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.