Examining The ‘Rational Middle’ of Immigration

We occasionally call on energy watcher Loren Steffy to join us to share his insights on an industry that’s a critical piece of Greater Houston’s economy. But the former Houston Chronicle columnist has spent the last several months focused on a different topic: immigration reform.

His work with director Gregory Kallenberg has led to a video series on the same subject, called The Rational Middle of Immigration.

We talk with Steffy and Kallenberg about what they believe constitutes the “rational middle” in this debate. The first of the videos will be unveiled at a dinner tonight (Nov. 2) hosted by the Center for Houston’s Future.