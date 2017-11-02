Are You Planning To Go To The Championship Parade? Here Is What You Need To Know

This Friday November 3, 2017 will be the first ever victory parade for the World Series Champion Houston Astros.

Mayor Sylvester Turner invites all Houstonians to join him for the parade and celebration.

“It’s a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” said Mayor Turner.

“As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form.”

The parade staging area between Smith and Taft on Lamar will close to traffic at noon. The route will close to traffic beginning at 1PM for the parade honoring the players, coaches, staff and their families, culminating in a celebration at City Hall.

The parade will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceed north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith, and ending at Lamar St.

PARKING: www.downtownhoustonparking.org

MORE INFO: www.houstontx.gov/astros