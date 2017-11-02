UPDATE: Trump Tweets Unlikely To Slow NYC Bike Path Case

The president took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying Saipov should get the death penalty

THE LATEST on the investigation into the deadly bike path attack in Manhattan (all times local):

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s tweets calling for the death penalty in the Halloween bike path attack that killed eight people could legally be cited as a symptom of widespread government bias. But experts say it’s unlikely they’ll become a speed bump in the prosecution.

Trump wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sy-EE’-pawf) “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

On Thursday, he tweeted that prosecutors “Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

A Fordham Law School professor says judges can weed out bias and will reject any defense claims about it.

Saipov is at a federal lockup.

His lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

___

2:10 p.m.

The man the FBI said it was seeking as a person of interest in the New York truck attack has rebuked the plot and says it was “not from our religion.”

On Wednesday, the FBI released a poster saying it was looking for Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, only to announce less than 90 minutes later that it had found him. He has not been detained or arrested.

On Thursday, Kadirov released a statement to The Associated Press through a person in touch with his family. It calls the attack “sad and unbelievable.” He says “no human being who has a heart can do this.”

A law enforcement official says Kadirov was a friend of suspect Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sah-YEE’-pawf) and may not have any role in the case. Saipov didn’t have many friends, said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

—Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed from New York.

___

12:15 p.m.

New York City officials are praising the staff and students at a high school next to the bike path where a deadly truck attack occurred.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Carmen Farina (fah-REEN’-yah) spoke Thursday outside Stuyvesant (STY’-veh-sehnt) High School.

They said they were deeply moved by the accounts of those who hunkered down in the school Tuesday as the carnage unfolded outside.

People from all backgrounds took care of each other.

Members of the school community — including a teacher hurt on the bike path — wanted to return the next day to show terrorism hadn’t won.

Farina previously talked to a student from another school who was hurt on the bus struck by the attacker’s truck.

He insisted on keeping up his perfect attendance record.

___

10:55 a.m.

The family of the suspect in New York City’s deadly bike path attack are secular Uzbeks who live an apparently comfortable life in a suburb of the capital.

That’s according to a Radio Free Europe report on Thursday that cited neighbors of the family of Sayfullo Saipov, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, the neighbors said Saipov’s parents run a small clothing stall in a local market, and own a car and their own house.

They live in Uchtepa, on the outskirts of Tashkent, and formerly resided in an apartment in a middle-class district of the capital.

The report cited the neighbors as saying the parents were very secular and “ordinary.”

Authorities in New York say Saipov was following instructions of the Islamic State group when he drove a truck down a bike path on Tuesday, killing eight people.

In the past few years, the Islamic State has exhorted followers online to use vehicles, knives or other close-at-hand means of killing people in their home countries. England, France and Germany have all seen deadly vehicle attacks since mid-2016.

___

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’d love to send the suspect in New York City’s deadly truck attack to Guantanamo Bay. But Trump tweets that the judicial process at the Cuban detention center takes longer than the federal court system.

Trump tweeted again Thursday, hours after saying Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sah-YEE’-pawf) should get the death penalty.

The president doubled down on his earlier tweet, typing, “Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

The president had said Wednesday he would consider sending Saipov to Guantanamo Bay. But that avenue appeared closed after prosecutors brought terrorism charges against the Uzbek immigrant in federal court in New York on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted Thursday that there is “also something appropriate” about keeping Saipov “in the home of the horrible crime he committed.”

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

___

8:10 a.m.

A New York Police Department official says authorities are not seeing anything that leads them to believe anyone else was involved in the bike path rampage.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller said Thursday on “CBS This Morning” that Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sy-EE’-pawf) is the only suspect, but that could change. The 29-year-old was charged Wednesday with terrorism and other crimes.

Miller says he Saipov was “following ISIS instructions” to “yell it out” and spread the terrorist agenda.

Miller says the group suggests leaving leaflets at the scene of terrorist acts.

Eight people were killed in Tuesday’s attack near the World Trade Center.

Saipov’s lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

__

1 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group’s online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two months.

They say Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sy-EE’-pawf) chose to attack on Halloween because he believed streets would be extra crowded, and he rented a truck ahead of time to practice turning it.

Authorities also say that after killing eight people in Tuesday’s attack, Saipov told investigators that he felt good about what he’d done.

Those details emerged in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday against the 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant. He’s facing federal terrorism charges that could carry the death penalty.

Saipov’s appointed lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

Meanwhile, the FBI is questioning a second Uzbek man.

__

The suspect in the deadly New York City truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group’s online videos and plotted his attack for two months, renting a truck ahead of time to practice turning it, federal authorities said in bringing terrorism charges against the Uzbek immigrant.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Sayfullo Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!”

Saipov chose Halloween for the attack because he figured there would be more people on the streets, according to the criminal complaint. And after his trail of terror was halted by a police bullet, he asked to display the Islamic State flag in his hospital room, saying “he felt good about what he had done,” authorities said.

Brought to court in a wheelchair, Saipov was held without bail on charges that could bring the death penalty. Separately, the FBI was questioning people who might have information about his actions before the attack, including a second Uzbek man.

The charges against Saipov, 29, came just a day after the attack near the World Trade Center killed eight people. Investigators in multiple states raced to retrace Saipov’s steps and understand his motivations, which they said were illuminated by a note he left by the truck: “Islamic Supplication. It will endure.” The phrase “it will endure” commonly refers to the Islamic State group, and Saipov had a cellphone loaded with the group’s propaganda, an FBI agent said in the criminal complaint.

Handcuffed and with his legs shackled, Saipov nodded his head as he was read his rights in a brief court proceeding that he followed through a Russian interpreter. Outside court, his appointed lawyer, David Patton, said he hoped “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

“I promise you that how we treat Mr. Saipov in this judicial process will say a lot more about us than it will say about him,” Patton said.

The FBI released a poster saying it was looking for one of Saipov’s associates, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, only to announce less than 90 minutes later that it had found him. A law enforcement official said Kadirov was a friend of Saipov’s and may not have any role in the case. Saipov didn’t have many friends, the official said. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A married father of three and former commercial truck and ride-hailing driver, Saipov began planning an attack a year ago and settled on a truck assault a couple of months ago, according to the criminal complaint.

During the last few weeks, Saipov searched the internet for information on Halloween in New York City and rented a truck to practice turns. He chose a route along a lower Manhattan highway and initially hoped to continue to hit more pedestrians on the Brooklyn Bridge, the complaint said.

Ultimately, Saipov sped down a bike path on a riverfront esplanade in a rented truck for nearly a mile Tuesday, running down cyclists and pedestrians, before crashing into a school bus, authorities said. He was shot after he jumped out of the vehicle brandishing two air guns and yelling “God is great!” in Arabic, they said. Knives were found in a bag he was carrying. A stun gun was found inside the truck.

In the past few years, the Islamic State group has exhorted followers online to use vehicles, knives or other close-at-hand means of killing people in their home countries. England, France and Germany have all seen deadly vehicle attacks since mid-2016.

The fact that a note was left at the scene was significant, because it showed he was following their instructions to the letter, NYPD Intelligence and Counterterrorism head John Miller said Thursday on “CBS This Morning.”

“He was following the ISIS instructions which says if you’re going to do this you need to claim credit for ISIS or we won’t know you’re one of us and to yell it out, post it online or their magazine even suggested leaving leaflets and this seems to touch on that last piece,” he said.

Saipov’s court appearance came just hours after President Donald Trump said he would consider sending Saipov to the Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba — an idea the White House reinforced by saying it considered Saipov to be an “enemy combatant.” Detainees at Guantanamo accused of supporting militants have faced military tribunals, rather than trials in the U.S. legal system.

By afternoon, though, Saipov was in federal court facing charges that include providing material support to a terrorist group. Trump’s administration could, at least in theory, still send the suspect to the U.S. base in Cuba later, though such a step would be unprecedented.

The president took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying Saipov should get the death penalty. He repeated the call Thursday, saying he’d love to send the “NYC terrorist” to Guantanamo, but that process would take longer than going through the federal system. Trump said there was something “appropriate” about keeping Saipov where he committed the crime, and tweeted, “Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

Trump also has called for eliminating the 1990s visa lottery program that Saipov used to come to the U.S. in 2010.

Miller said Saipov had never been the subject of a criminal investigation by the FBI or New York police, but appears to have links to people who have been investigated. He wouldn’t elaborate. Miller said Thursday he appeared to be the only suspect, but he cautioned the investigation was relatively fresh.

The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.

City leaders vowed New York would not be intimidated and said Sunday’s New York City Marathon would go on as scheduled, with increased security.