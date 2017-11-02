Full Show: Astros Win The World Series (Nov. 2, 2017)

Houston Matters recaps the wild, wild ride that was the 2017 World Series. The mayor of Katy discusses post-Harvey recovery efforts. And we learn about a video project that tries to examine the “Rational Middle of Immigration.”

Houston Matters airs at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

The Houston Astros are World Series champions! On Thursday’s Houston Matters, we recap the wild, wild ride that was the 2017 World Series and talk about Friday’s parade and what the title means for Houston baseball fans.

Also this hour: We learn how the City of Katy was affected by flooding from Harvey and what Mayor Chuck Brawner says were the lessons learned as the area rebuilds. Plus, we learn about a video project that tries to examine the Rational Middle of Immigration.

Audio from today’s show will available after 3 p.m. CT. We also offer a free daily, downloadable podcast here, on iTunes, Stitcher and various other podcasting apps.