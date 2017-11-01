Through A Tense Game 7 Houstonians Have Stayed Energized Behind Their Team

Across Houston, Astros fans have been glued to their TVs.
Energy has been high as watch parties at homes, bars, and Minute Maid Park have been rooting for Houston to bring home the first world series title
Fans at 3B’s in Kingwood celebrate Springer HR to give Astros 5-0 lead.
Bars downtown #houston are booming. EVERYBODY glued to the TV. BRING IT HOME #ASTROS #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/BkAiVqmx65
— Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) November 2, 2017
Here’s Minute Maid Park on the Puig lineout to end the 5th. #Astros #EarnHistory #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/OnLZ76PnZp
— Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) November 2, 2017
9 outs away and Orbit is keeping the #Astros fans hyped with the shirt cannon! pic.twitter.com/u0tFHrROeH
— Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) November 2, 2017