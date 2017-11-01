News

HPD: There Will Be Many Officers Protecting Public At Minute Maid Watch Party

Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite says in case there is some “event” to celebrate a victory, it probably will take place this Friday

| Posted on (Last Updated: )
HPD Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite says there will be many police officers protecting the public at the viewing party Minute Maid Park will host Wednesday night to watch the seventh and final game of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the L.A. Dodgers.

Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said the Houston Police Department (HPD) will deploy many officers on Wednesday night to protect the people who gather at Minute Maid Park to watch the final game of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the L.A. Dodgers.

During a briefing with local media at HPD’s headquarters in downtown Houston, Satterwhite didn’t specify how many officers will be deployed, but stressed there will be many and added some will be in uniform, while others will be wearing plain clothes.

“It’s a plan that we’ve been applying to all of our major events,” Satterwhite commented.

Satterwhite expressed his sadness for the terrorist attack that was perpetrated Tuesday in New York City, but noted that at this point there is “no information of any threats” regarding the watch party at Minute Maid Park or any potential events to celebrate an Astros’ victory.

Satterwhite avoided to answer questions about a parade in case the Astros win the World Series, but commented that, in case there is some “event” to celebrate a victory, it probably will take place this Friday.

 

Al Ortiz | Houston Public Media

Share