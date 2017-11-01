Fans Expected Game Seven For Astros

“Seems like it was kinda destined to go seven anyway you know? Crazy as it’s been,” says Blake Benton

The Los Angeles Dodgers forced a Game Seven with a 3-1 victory over the Astros Tuesday night. So, one of the more exciting World Series in history will require seven games to crown a champion.

“Seems like it was kinda destined to go seven anyway you know? Crazy as it’s been,” says Blake Benton, who watched Game Six and says he’ll be thinking about Game Seven all day. “It’s gonna be hard to concentrate, it was hard to concentrate yesterday.”

Justin Verlander suffered the loss, his first as an Astro.

Facing a seventh and final game, the Astros, like most fans are ready for a win tonight.

The Astros seem to be in the forefront of many people’s mind in Houston. Kyle O’Leary says that’s good for the city. “Even if Harvey hadn’t hit it’s good for the city. I think it makes everybody feel better about Houston.”

And from a baseball strategy perspective, O’Leary is confident that Game Six, despite the loss, sets up the Astros for victory tonight. “[The Dodgers] Threw a bunch of pitchers last night, and every time their bullpen has been shelled, it’s been after a back-to-back game.” O’Leary is right. In the three World Series games that followed a previous game without a day off for the players, the Astros have scored 14 runs in 15.1 innings against the vaunted LA bullpen.

And while the Astro players say they’ll give it everything they’ve got tonight, there are still those fans that feel they have more to do with the outcome than the guys in uniform.

Doug Brown says after watching last night’s loss, he won’t dare watch tonight. “If I watch it again, they’ll probably lose.”

Dodger Stadium, the third oldest ballpark in Major League baseball, opened in 1962. Tonight will be the first time it has hosted a World Series Game Seven.

First pitch is 7:20 PM.