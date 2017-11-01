Political Roundup: Abbott Asks Washington For Harvey Aid, Mueller Indictments Come Down, And Speculation On A Successor For Straus

Houston Matters discusses the latest national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how they might affect Houston and Texas.

It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories — with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

Some of the stories we discuss this week include Gov. Greg Abbott’s visit to Washington seeking more than $60 billion for Harvey relief, the indictments in the Robert Mueller investigation, a federal judge considering whether to extend the temporary halt to Houston’s ban on homeless camps, speculation about who could replace House Speaker Joe Straus after he announced he won’t seek re-election last week, and much more.

Our panel of experts this week includes: Mark Jones, political science fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy; Nancy Sims, lecturer at the University of Houston’s political science department; and Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7.