Full Show: Political Roundup, And Eating Out For Thanksgiving (Nov. 1, 2017)

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: We discuss the latest political news with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas. Then, local food writers discuss where to eat out on Thanksgiving Day. And Alexandra Zapruder discusses her family’s connection to the Kennedy assassination.

On Wednesday’s Houston Matters: It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup with analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye for how it all might affect Houston and Texas. We discuss everything from the indictments in the Mueller investigation, to the GOP tax plan, to who might be interested in succeeded Joe Straus as Texas House Speaker, to early voting in Harris County.

Also this hour: In the latest installment of The Full Menu, our group of Houston food writers discusses the increased phenomenon of eating out on (or around) Thanksgiving Day, and they discuss special meals being served at area restaurants. Plus Alexandra Zapruder talks about her book Twenty-Six Seconds: A Personal History of the Zapruder Film, detailing her family’s connection to the Kennedy assassination.

