News

Federal Judge Considers Houston’s Homeless Camp Ban

Houston’s mayor testified in federal court in defense of the city ordinance against homeless encampments; a judge ruled in August that the ban infringes on the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment”

| Posted on (Last Updated: )

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking that the judge’s ban on Houston’s homeless encampment law remain in place until the court can look at the merits of the case. The ACLU says seeking shelter is not only a right, but a fundamental human necessity.

Mayor Sylvester Turner testified that two homeless encampments on city property have doubled in size since U.S. Federal Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt stopped the city’s ban on temporary structures. In August, when the judge stopped the law from going into effect, he wrote in his ruling that the homeless are “involuntarily in public, harmlessly attempting to shelter themselves — an act they cannot realistically forego.”  It was a three-week temporary ruling which required a follow-up, but Hurricane Harvey caused a delay until this week.

The issues around homeless encampments are being discussed even as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month spotlights the needs of the homeless during the holidays.

Share

Ed Mayberry

Ed Mayberry

News Anchor

Ed Mayberry has worked in radio since 1971, with much of his early career as a rock’n’roll disc jockey. He worked as part of a morning show team on album rock station KLBJ-FM, and later co-hosted a morning show at adult rock station KGSR, both in Austin. Ed also conducted...

More Information

Recent Stories