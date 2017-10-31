Immigration Activists In Houston Demand Keeping DACA, TPS And Releasing Rosa Maria Hernandez

A group of about 25 people rallied Tuesday at the Houston office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn to demand that the federal government and Congress keep the protections provide by the Deferred Action Program (DACA), renew the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for all countries involved in that program and free Rosa Maria Hernandez, an undocumented Mexican 10 year-old girl with cerebral palsy who was detained by the Border Patrol last week in Texas.

Members of the Texas chapter of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), as well as activists with United We Dream and Mi Familia Vota —some of them wearing Halloween costumes and masks of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz—participated in the rally chanting slogans such as “Si se puede” and “Free Rosa.”