Mayor Accepts $500,000 From Taiwanese For Hurricane Relief

These dollars will go directly to the people who were impacted by the storm,” the mayor says

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner accepted a $500,000 check from the Taiwanese-American business leaders Tuesday morning. The mayor said the money will be added to the more than $96,000,000 the city has already received to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Turner also accepted a check for $80,000 from the Global Federation of Chinese Business Women in Southern USA.

He emphasizes that all money donated will be put to good use. “None of these dollars are going to go to city operations, or to the county operations. These dollars will go directly to the people who were impacted by the storm,” the mayor said.

Distribution of the money is being handled by the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund set up by Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett. A ten-member board, co-chaired by Harris County Budget Officer Bill Jackson, and Chase Source Chairman and CEO Anthony Chase, is charged with dispersing funds.

Turner said the board is primarily made up of people that have donated to the fund and the money will get to those in need quickly. “You’ll probably see distributions taking place, probably now and over the next six months or so,” he said.

The donation is a joint effort of the Taiwanese Chambers, Golden Bank and STUF United Fund. STUF United is a non-profit that supports international charity work. With the core values of Share, Trust, United, and Family, the organization focuses on the areas of Disaster Relief, Culture and Education, Public Health, and Environmental Protection.

Golden Bank Chairman, and Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America President Kenneth Wu said the donation provides an opportunity to show concern.

“We hope that the precious citizens of Houston will find it useful,” he said.