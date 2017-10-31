Astros Going For History

A lead has been tied or overtaken 16 times through the first five games.

Game Six of the World Series is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The game time temperature to be 35-degrees cooler than the 100-degree heat the Astros dealt with for games One and Two in LA last week.

But the weather isn’t the only change. A victory in Game Six tonight, or if necessary, Game Seven Wednesday night, and the Astros will be crowned World Champions. Justin Verlander hasn’t lost since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers on August 30, and he’s the Astros starting pitcher tonight.

“These are the moments you want to be a part of as a baseball player,” Verlander says. “It’s gonna be pretty intense.”

Intensity and dealing with adversity appears to be a theme in this World Series. A lead has been tied or overtaken 16 times through the first five games.

Astros players know their fan base has already dealt with the adversity and intensity. “The people of Houston have been here with us this entire season and they’ve stood strong through some tough times.” says Game Five hero Alex Bregman. He’s referring to Hurricane Harvey and not the excitement of the World Series.

Houston is certainly caught up in the excitement. According to AT&T, their customers alone used up enough data during the three games played at Minute Maid Park to take over nine million selfies.

The Astros will host a viewing party at Minute Maid which includes a Post Season Street Fest on Crawford Street where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, bar games, inflatables and more. The party starts two hours before the game’s start. Fans will need to claim a free “Postseason Watch Party” voucher for entry at astros.com/postseason. Vouchers are subject to availability.

First pitch for Game Six tonight is at 7:20 PM.