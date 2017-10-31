Full Show: Harvey Creates An Obstacle For Local DREAMers, And Halloween In Houston (Oct. 31, 2017)

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters, we learn how Harvey left many so-called DREAMers in limbo. We meet a Houstonian trying to improve the trick-or-treating experience for kids displaced by flooding. We learn how a local married couple started their own commercial haunted house. And a local professor conducts scientific research into near-death experiences.

On Tuesday’s Houston Matters: Roughly 10 percent of students in the Houston Independent School District are so-called DREAMers. Those are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States by their parents. That’s about 20,000 students in HISD alone.

Recently, one of them was rushing to renew her status under the DACA program – or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. But then Harvey hit, leaving her whole situation in limbo. News 88.7’s education reporter Laura Isensee tells her story and explains what options exist for young people in similar situations.

Also this hour: One Houstonian tries to improve the trick-or-treating experience for kids displaced by Harvey. We learn how a local married couple started their own commercial haunted house. And a local professor conducts scientific research into near-death experiences.

