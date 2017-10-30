Austin Police: 1 Dead After Being Shot By Man Dressed As Santa

Police in Austin say a man dressed as Santa Claus placed a handgun on the neighbor’s welcome mat and waited for officers to arrive

Police in Austin say a person attending a Halloween party has died hours after being shot along with two others by a man dressed as Santa Claus.

Thirty-two-year-old Randall Gaston Jones was being held without bail Monday at the Travis County jail in the death of 37-year-old Michael McCloskey.

Jones is facing three counts of aggravated assault. Online jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Investigators say the shooting occurred early Sunday at his home following a dispute with the others.

Jones went to a nearby residence and told a neighbor about the shooting and said he intended to surrender to authorities.

Police say he placed a handgun on the neighbor’s welcome mat and waited for officers to arrive.

Authorities initially said the gunshot wounds weren’t considered life-threatening.