Discovery Green’s Winter Season Combines Ice Skating And Screenings Of Christmas Classics

The season will go from November 18th to February 25th

As Houstonians start to experience somewhat colder temperatures, Discovery Green is announcing its winter program, which includes the screening of some Christmas classic movies and a wide variety of activities on the largest outdoor ice skating surface in the southwest.

Discovery Green’s winter season will start on November 18th and the ice skating rink is called The ICE.

Some of the activities programmed on the rink are ‘Cheap Skate Nights’, which will offer the chance to glide for $8 per person, and ‘Break The ICE Date Nights’, which are geared toward date nights harmonized by live jazz and snow effects.

As for the movies that will be screened, they include ‘It’s a wonderful life’, ‘Home alone’ and ‘Elf.’

The winter season will begin with ‘Frostival’, an event that will feature family-oriented interactive activities, ice carving and live music.

The winter season will go until February 25th 2018 and events are free, unless otherwise noted.

Discovery Green’s website has details about the events and activities planned for the winter season.