Turner: Smarter Rebuilding After Harvey Will Be One Of Houston’s Biggest Challenges In 2018

The mayor notes the City could have to make adjustments about granting permits

Mayor Sylvester Turner says one of the biggest challenges the City will face in 2018 will be dealing with the post-Harvey rebuilding process in a smarter way that makes Houston more resilient and better prepared about potential floods.

“It doesn’t make any sense to be building in areas that we know will flood,” Turner said Monday while a guest on Houston Matters and added that “in some cases, from a permitting point of view, the City is gonna have to say no.”

As an example of neighborhoods where the suitability of rebuilding should be previously analyzed, the mayor talked about several apartment complexes near the intersection of I-45 and the Greenspoint Mall that flooded in 2015, 2016, and again this year because of hurricane Harvey.

“We cannot provide funding for failure,” Turner noted, while warning that “the storms are not going to stop coming because we are not prepared.”

The mayor also supported building a third reservoir in Houston’s west side, the same as Harris County Judge Ed Emmett did last week while presenting a comprehensive plan for flood mitigation, and praised the county’s initiative to buy out some properties that have flooded repeatedly in recent years.

Additionally, Turner emphasized the need to complete flood mitigation projects such as the one for Brays Bayou.

Click on the video below to watch Mayor Turner at Houston Matters: