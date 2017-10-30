Full Show: Mayor Sylvester Turner On The Astros And Harvey Recovery (Oct. 30, 2017)

Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Houston Matters to answer your questions about numerous issues in the city — from Harvey recovery, to ballot measures, to the Astros.

As we all come down from last night’s — or should we say, this morning’s — dramatic Astros victory in Game 5 of the World Series, we return to the ongoing challenges facing Greater Houston after Harvey. If you watched last night’s game, you probably saw one of the architects of that effort in the front row: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

On Monday’s Houston Matters, Mayor Turner joins us to field your questions on everything from Harvey recovery to ballot initiatives to recycling. Email your question now to talk@houstonmatters.org, Tweet @HoustonMatters or call during the noon hour at 713-440-8870.

Also this hour: It was, indeed, a game for the ages – a dramatic, back-and-forth slug fest between the Astros and the Dodgers. We discuss the game, the World Series, and other developments in Houston sports, with Jeff Balke.

