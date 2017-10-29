Astros Win Thriller 13-12, Take World Series Lead 3-2

“Hopefully we can win one more game, and then take a break because this is hard on me,” said Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Game Five of the World Series was supposed to be a pitchers duel between to of the game’s best. Instead, the Astros won 13-12 in ten innings. Clayton Kershaw was taking the mound for Los Angeles. He’s a seven-time All Star, three time Cy Young award winner (the award goes to the best pitcher in the American or National League) and the 2014 National League MVP. The Astros were countering 2015 American League Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel.

Both pitchers were allowing three runs or less per nine innings in the 2017 post season.

However, Game Five didn’t go according to script. Instead the Dodgers jumped to an early lead scoring three runs in the first inning. They added another in the fourth and looked like they were going to cruise back to Los Angeles with an easy victory. Not so fast my friend.

Six times during the course of the game, one team scored at least three runs in an inning. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says the excitement became exhausting.

“There’s a lot of pressure on you when you’re out there and you want to win a game and you want to win the World Series. So, hopefully we can win one more game, and then take a break because this is hard on me,” said Correa.

The Astros scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. Three of the runs came on a Yuli Gurriel home run.

The Dodgers scored three more runs in the fifth inning. The Astros matched them. The Dodgers scored a run in the seventh. The Astros took their first lead of the game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

That three run lead looked comfortable, even in the eighth inning when LA scored a run, because the Astros also scored a run in the eight. Then came the ninth.

A crowd which had been standing and cheering all game was ready for the final three outs and a comfortable win. Instead the Dodgers scored three runs to tie the game.

Finally in the bottom of the tenth inning. Catcher Brian McCann was hit by a pitch and went to first. He was moved to second when George Springer drew a walk. That brought Alex Bregman to the plate. Bregman hit the first pitch to left center field to score Derek Fisher, who pinch ran for McCann when he got to second base. Finally after more than five hours the Astros finished their final game of the season at Minute Maid Park by sending the home fans happy.

Second baseman Jove Altuve told the media post game the Astros were not about to give up.

“We came back twice, and we took the lead. They tied the game and we did it again. So, this is the team we are, this is the team we’ve been all season long. And I’m really proud of every single guy in that clubhouse because tonight everybody did something to help us win the game,” Altuve said.

The victory, and maybe even more specifically, the exciting nature of the game was fitting. Much has been made about Houston’s relationship with its baseball team. The Astros donned #HoustonStrong patches on their jerseys immediately after Hurricane Harvey. Coaches and players said it was important that they do something to help those who suffered because they had been encouraged by their fans.

Astros fan Mike Dunlap says the three games in Houston provided the fans a diversion they needed.

“It gives the city something to rally behind after knowing, every person in this stadium has somebody was personally affected by the storm,” said Dunlap

For Jamie Phillips it was more than an escape from thoughts of her recently flooded neighborhood, and she’s grateful her friend brought her to the game. “It’s on my bucket list and I’m turning 40, so I was like, Oh my God she’s literally marking a box for me,” Phillips says.

The friend who brought her, Carlin Dunphy, also brought her eleven year old son to Game Five because she knew he’d remember the experience. Considering the game is being discussed as one of the best in World Series history by media, he’ll have a memory he can cherish.

The series moves back to Los Angeles for Game Six on Tuesday.

The Astros had better hope they’re much more successful against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The Texas native allowed just three hits, one run while striking out eleven Astros batters in LA’s 3-1 win in Game One of the World Series.

Dodgers “personality” Justin Turner “stretches” before Game 5.

Sunday night with the Series tied at two wins apiece, All Star Dallas Keuchel allowed three first inning runs to the Dodgers. Center fielder Chris Taylor started the game by delivering a single up the middle. After Keuchel struck out Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Kike Hernandez both walked to load the bases. The Dodgers Game Four hero, first baseman Cody Bellinger, followed Turner with a strikeout and the Astros were an out away from getting out to the inning without allowing a run.

Dallas Keuchel strikes out Dodgers Cody Bellinger

However, Logan Forsythe single to left field scoring two runs, and then the Astros missed an opportunity to throw out Forsythe trying to steal second, and that allowed Hernandez to score from third base.

Through one inning LA leads 3-0.

UPDATED 8:30

Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel has settled in on the mound after a rocky first inning allowed the Dodgers to take a 3-0 lead in Game Five. Keuchel retired the Dodgers in order in both the second and third innings. Unfortunately for Astros fans, LA starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been dominant. Kershaw has allowed just one hit, a leadoff single by DH Evan Gattis in the bottom of the third. Gattis was immediately retired when Marwin Gonzalez hit into a double play.

Through three innings LA leads 3-0.

Catcher Brian McCann grounds out to end 6th inning.

UPDATED: 9:10

After Los Angeles added another run in the top of the fourth to take a 4-0, it was finally the Astros turn to show some offensive production. George Springer led off with a walk. After Alex Bregman flied out, Jose Altuve singled. Then came Carlos Correa. He doubled down the left field line scoring Springer. It was a close play at second base which the Dodgers challenged, but Correa did in fact just beat the tag to be safe at second with just one out.

Brad Peacock strikes out Austin Barnes to start 8th inning

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel then came to the plate with runners on second and third. Gurriel quickly deposited a Kershaw pitch off the stadium’s left field windows above the Crawford Boxes, and the score was tied at four after four innings.

I’m positive you can hear Minute Maid Park from space right now @astros #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kA17sJSf6u — Ron White (@Ron_White) October 30, 2017