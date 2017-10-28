Bullpen Fails Astros At Dodgers Tie World Series

With the Astros taking a two games to one lead in the 2017 World Series, tickets were selling for over $900 outside Minute Maid Park before the game. And that price didn’t get you a box seat behind home plate, it merely got you in the door.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch was hopeful his starting pitcher Charlie Morton could provide a sterling performance, much like he did in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

Astros Josh Reddick takes BP before Game 4 of World Series.

“I hope he copies and pastes his Game 7 performance,” Hinch said during a pregame press conference. “He could go a little deeper this game. (Morton pitched five scoreless innings against New York.) A quiet, quiet guy who doesn’t ask for a lot of attention but takes the ball every fifth day and has stuff that can get through a lineup.”

Hinch’s wishes were granted. Morton allowed a leadoff single to start the game by Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor, then went six and one-third innings allowing just one earned run on three hits and striking out seven LA batters.

Unfortunately, for the amped home crowd inside Minute Maid Park the Astros offense was equally contained by LA starting pitcher Alex Woods. The left hander allowed just one hit on the night. A towering home run by Astros center fielder George Springer that gave Houston the 1-0 lead.

Wood was a below average pitcher before winning 16 of 19 starts this season. He says fate played a role in his performance tonight.

“My parents got engaged on this date almost thirty years ago. My best friends anniversary, eight year anniversary of his accident getting paralyzed, my fiancé’s birthday today, I’m just really happy that today went the way it did.”

The lead was short lived. Morton was chased after allowing the Dodgers a run in the top of the seventh.

Will Harris got the Astros out of the seventh without allowing the LA to score again, and Chris Devenski retired them in order in the eighth inning.

Then came the ninth. And Astros closer Ken Giles. He came into the game with a horrid 7.50 earned run average. He was relieved three batters later with an 8.22 ERA in the 2017 playoffs, and the Dodgers leading 2-1. Joe Musgrove was called on to hold LA in check, but couldn’t.

Musgrove gave up a sacrifice fly and three-run homer and the Dodgers had a 6-1 lead. Astros second-baseman Alex Bregman finished the scoring with a homer in the ninth.

After the game Astros manager A.J. Hinch was asked about using Giles, who had struggled the entire postseason. Hinch addressed if he thought the pressure was getting to him.

“Obviously it builds in the postseason because there’s so much attention on these outs. And when you’re a back-end reliever, oftentimes — unless you’re extraordinarily dominant, you’re only talked about when you suffer, when you struggle,” Hinch said.

The offense is also to blame, if that’s what you are looking to do, for the loss. The two home runs were the only hits for Houston on Saturday night.

It will be a battle of staff aces on Sunday. Los Angeles will send likely National League Cy Young award winner Clayton Kershaw to the mound, while the Astros counter with Dallas Keuchel.

Things got interesting in the sixth. After hitting the Dodgers leadoff hitter Austin Barnes, Enrique Hernandez singled one batter later. Charlie Morton was in his first jam of the evening. Defense came to the rescue. A Chris Taylor grounder to third was fielded cleanly and Astros’ Alex Bregman fired home to catcher Brian McCann who put the tag on Barnes for the second out of the evening. LA shortstop Corey Seager then flied out to right and Morton and the Astors escaped without allowing a run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood retired the first two Astros he faced. He still had a no-hitter at this point. But then George Springer broke the no-hitter and the scoreless tie with a home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field to give Houston the 1-0 lead.

In the seventh inning LA evened the score. Cody Bell1nger doubled off Morton sending him to the showers. One batter later Logan Forsythe singled off Astros reliever Will Harris scoring Bellinger to tie the game at 1-1.

